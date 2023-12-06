PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jessica Zielen and Myasia Owens from Serenity Care.

Serenity Care is a personal care facility, helping their residents with everyday life tasks in five different locations.

Serenity Care has recently received new renovations, including updated interiors, a new menu, and more!

Recently, Serenity Care surprised the residents with a goat show! The residents were so excited to see the cute little guys, who helped them usher in the holdiays.

The residents also recently made ornaments and played bingo, so it’s always a fun time at Serenity Care!

For more information, visit SerenityCarePA.com, find @SerenityCarePA on Facebook, or call 570-900-CARE.