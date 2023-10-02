PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Holly Sullivan, Vice President of World Wide Economic Development at Amazon, spoke about their 2023 Economic Impact Study.

Amazon employs 1 million full and part-time employees, creating 25,000 jobs in Pennsylvania.

Amazon also works to invest in local communities, which they hope leads to economic growth.

Amazon is currently hiring full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees, and are investing in a pay increase towards their workers.

