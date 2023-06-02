PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, the International Code Council shares a message on building code safety.

The International Code Council helps develop the I-Codes, a set of building safety standards used all around the world.

International Code Counsel president explains the importance of sticking to code, and how following building codes can protect communities during natural disasters and bounce back faster.

Also learn how to design your home in a way that can help preserve natural resources.

For more information, visit iccsafe.org.