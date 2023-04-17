PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Stephanie Donner, CEO of Inspire Clean Energy.

Since 2014, Inspire has been working to provide alternative energy sources to people in order to reduce carbon emissions for a cleaner Earth.

Stephanie describes the new wind farm partnership, and explains its benefits to Pennsylvanians.

She also talks about why you should sign up for a clean energy plan, especially with Earth Day right around the corner.

For more information, visit Inspire’s website.