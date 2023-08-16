PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Taylor Noldy and Lisa Merritt from the Mueller Family McDonald’s.

Taylor and Lisa give details about how McDonalds can get customers free school supplies. All you need to do is be one of the first 75 mobile app users on August 19.

Taylor and Lisa explain how to download the mobile app, and talk about some of their past supply giveaways.

Chris and Rachel also try some McFlurries on air!

For more information, visit MuellerMcD.com/locations or visit @muellerfamilymcds on Instagram.