PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Darin Davis from Humana and Mary Foley from USAA.

Medicare is a government managed healthcare program. The election period, where people can vote for changes to their healthcare for next year, is underway. This program is for people who are 65 years old or older or have disabilities.

Even if a veteran receives VA benefits, Darin recommends that, if eligible, veterans should sign up for Medicare.

USAA and Humana have been partnered since the early 2000s to work to provide the best possible healthcare for veterans.

For more information and resources, visit Humana.com/Medicare/Veterans.