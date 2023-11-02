PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Ross Dickman from Hire Heroes USA and Clay Stackhouse from Navy Federal Credit Union.

With Veteran’s Day on the horizon, the guests offer tips on navigating the post-military employment landscape.

Clay lists some top careers after services, and explains why they make great jobs for veterans.

Ross explains how Navy Federal Credit Union and Hire Heroes help vets transition to their civilian careers, and offers some practical tips and insights for vets who want to make that transition as smooth as possible.

For more information, visit NavyFederal.org.