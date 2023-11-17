PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dani and Bailey Ruhf, the mother/daughter duo from Child Hunger Outreach Partners, or CHOP.

CHOP has partnered with a number of fantastic organizations, including Midwest Foodbank in Harrisburg, Central PA Foodbank, Feed the Children, CEO Weinberg, and more!

CHOP’s Backpack Program feeds currently 600 kids a week, with hopes to increase that number to 1,500 kids by the end of the school year.

CHOP is always seeking volunteers to help pack bags, as well as donations, so there are plenty of ways you can help out!

For more information, visit ChopOutHunger.org, find @ChopOutHunger or @ChopNEPA on Facebook or @ChildHungerOutreachPartners on Instagram, or call 750-485-5050 for their Towanda office or 570-209-7675 for their Scranton Office.