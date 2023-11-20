PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Dr. Michael Joseph Ammar and his patient Mallory “Skippy” R. discuss AMD, or Age-related Macular Degeneration.

AMD is a medical condition that results in damage to the nerve tissue in the eye, attacking an area of the retina that is critical to the vision, potentially resulting in significant vision loss.

Dr. Ammar discusses treatment options for AMD, including a medicine that is delivered into the eye by injection, which is a completely painless procedure.

Dr. Amar also discusses a new treatment called Vabysmo.

For more information, visit Macular.org and Susvimo.com