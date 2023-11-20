PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Dr. Whitney Casares, a pediatrician and author, offers some advice on travel with your young ones.

According to Dr. Casares, most babies are ready to travel at around six weeks to two months, but check with your child’s pediatrician before taking them on the road.

To keep your baby safe on the road, practice good hand washing, make sure that your child is able to rest, stay away from people who are sick, and provide good nutrition for them on the way.

Make sure to bring wholesome meals and snacks, especially the youngest kids. Dr. Caseras recommends Gerber Puffs and Gerber Pouches.

Dr. Caseras also lists some good toys to bring with you for your babies.

For more information, visit Gerber.com/ParentTalk.