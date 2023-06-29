PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Nancy Reau from Rush University Medical Center and Mark Bollinger, a patient with OHE, or Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy, a dangerous liver condition.

Mark talks about his journey living with OHE, and describes the symptoms that made him want to speak with his doctor.

Mark also recalls how he felt when he recieved clarity on his diagnosis.

Dr. Reau explains both OHE and HE, or Hepatic Encephalopathy, from her perspective as a healthcare expert, and lists some signs and symptoms to look for.

To learn more about HE and OHE, visit understandinghe.com.