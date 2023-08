PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Laura Rutiledge, ESPN host, mom, and tailgating expert.

Laura gives some advice on how to throw a next-level pre-game party just as football season roles around.

Laura explains why pre-game parties have become a football tradition, and lists some tips for home-gating and tailgating parties.

For more information, visit HoneyBaked.com/Tailgate.