PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Lifestyle correspondent Joann Butler recommends her favorite products to make you look and feel your best for the spring/summer season.

Joann explains how some stellar products can get you into the Spring spirit, including imPRESS nails, Pantene, Tree Hut skincare, and Halo Top ice cream.

These wonderful products will have you glowing all season long.

For more information on these products, visit impressmanicure.com, Walmart.com for Pantene, and for Tree Nut, visit Target.com, Ulta.com, or Amazon.