The holidays are exciting, but they can also be hazardous. Be careful with your decorations, since some pets can knock over and ingest certain harmful decorations.

Some holiday foods might smell good for our pets, but would give them an upset stomach, so be careful.

Also, make sure your pets can’t chew on any wires this holiday season.

If you’re travelling with pets for the holidays, make sure that they are current on all vaccinations prior to the trip. Take them to the vet, who will clear them for travel.

While on the road or at the airport, keep your pet away from other pets, and exercise proper restraint at the airport.

