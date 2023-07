PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Tom Heil from the Guthrie Clinic.

Tom discusses the clinic’s growing respiratory therapy team.

He describes how impactful respiratory therapists can be.

He also talks about the sign-on bonus for new respiratory therapists, and describes some other career advancement opportunities available.

He also describes some of the communities that Guthrie serves.

For more information, visit Careers.Guthrie.org or call 570-887-4401.