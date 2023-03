PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jennifer Chapman, Director of Caregiver Operations at the Guthrie Clinic.

Jennifer talks about the Guthrie Clinic, and explains how it can help people throughout southern New York and northern Pennsylvania find healthcare.

She also talks about what it’s like to work at Guthrie, describing the work culture, opportunities for tuition reimbursement, and benefits.

For more information on working at Guthrie, visit their website.