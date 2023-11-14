PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with author and chef Shereen Pavlides.

Shereen recommends the incredible egg, which helps set her up for success, especially with baking.

Shereen also uses lots of butter and suggests making your own homemade pumpkin purée and making pasta sauce with fresh tomatoes.

Shereen also shows her pumpkin cheesecake topped with pecans and salted caramel and offers a look at her homemade stuffing and eggnog recipes. Make sure you use the whites as well as the yolk when you make eggnog!

Shireen explains the difference the egg makes in all her recipes.

For more information, visit IncredibleEgg.org