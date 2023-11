PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, visits the set for his weekly segment as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, he is joined by Bob Borwick, board chairman of Dinners for Kids.

The guests explain how Dinners for Kids raises money to fight childhood hunger with healthy meals.

For more information on Dinners for Kids, visit DinnersForKids.com.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.