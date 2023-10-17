PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Beth Hollinger from the Children’s Service Center.

The Children’s Service Center is a mental health care system with services designed to meet the needs of children, adolescents, and their families.

Beth lists some of the services the center provides for adults, including mental health services, psychiatric rehab services, blended case management services, substance use services, and crisis services for adults.

If you need crisis services, you can walk into the office from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., you can call 24/7, or the crisis services can come out to you.

The purpose of crisis services is to develop a preliminary treatment plan in order to figure out the best way to help you.

For more information, visit CSCWV.org, find @CSCWV on Facebook, or call 1-877-433-5112 or 570-825-6425.