PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Isaiah Steinfeld from Amazon Web Services Startups, explains how their program can help you build your startup.

AWS is celebrating ten years of their flagship startup program, AWS activate, which has helped 28,000 startups worldwide.

AWS activate is completely free, requiring only a signup to gain access to numerous helpful resources.

Isaiah explains how you can apply for different startup packages to help you get going.

For more information, visit startups.aws.