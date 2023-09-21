PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Diane Baldi, CEO of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Hospice of the Sacred Heart provides in-home and in-patient care for people with six months or less to live, working to make those final months as comfortable as possible. Their services include nursing care, social services, and counseling.

This October, Hospice of the Sacred Heart will be holding its fifth annual Remembrance Walk at McDade Park in honor of those who have passed on. The event will include food, music, basket raffles, kids’ activities, and a grievance ceremony, followed by a one-mile walk. Pets are allowed!

Courtesy: Hospice of the Sacred Heart

The Remembrance Walk will take place on Saturday, October 7 at McDade Park. For more information, visit HospiceSacredHeart.org, 570-706-2400, or find @HospiceSacredHeart on Social Media.