PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Diane Baldi, CEO of Hospice of the Scared Heart.

Hospice of the Sacred Heart is a not for profit, freestanding hospice offering care throughout nine counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Diane talks about how Hospice of the Scared Heart is reaching a huge milestone: Its 20th anniversary. To celebrate, they’re holding an event with Mitch Albom, author, philanthropist, columnist, and sports reader. Albom most famously wrote Tuesdays with Morrie and Five People You Meet in Heaven.

Courtesy: Hospice of the Sacred Heart

Albom will speak at the Theater at North in Scranton on April 20 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Visit Hospice of the Sacred Heart’s website to purchase tickets.