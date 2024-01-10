PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Home Improvement Experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade say hello from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Kathyrn and Chip highlight some products that help make our lives easier, especially when it comes to cleaning.

The Roborock S8 MaxVUltra rocks! It cleans and dries your mops all at once with no mildew and no smell. Its corner edge technology helps reach the farthest parts of the corners while cleaning.

Greenworks’ Battery Powered 60 Volt Platform has a new upgrade with the Maximus Zero-Turn Lawnmower Series. This mower can keep your lawn looking as fresh as ever!

The Chirp RPM (Rolling PErcussive Massager) machine can help you relax in style. Chirp’s wheel also allows you to relax your back!

The Litter Robot 4 will help filter out your cat’s litter using patented sifting technology. You’ll only have to empty it twice a month if you have one cat!

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com.