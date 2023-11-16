PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Kathryn Emery, a home improvement and lifestyle expert.

Kathryn discusses some hot deals to look out for this Black Friday.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering a great deal on the Geneverse Home Power One Pro Solar Generator, where you can save nearly $700 on the quiet and powerful solar generator!

Make sure you visit MuleProducts.com for a 5-in-1 caddy cart featuring a fan, tool caddy, cart, power strip, and dolly to help you save space, and extension cord protectors to help keep your wires safe!

You can also help with flood control solutions by visiting QuickDams.com.

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com.