PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Sarah Fishburne and Dan Stuppiello from Home Depot.

Sarah and Dan talk about some Mother’s Day gift ideas to make your mom’s big day even more special.

Sarah explains how to decide the right gift for the special mother or mom-figure in our lives, while Dan talks about some trending plants instead of flowers that your mother might appreciate.

They also talk about gift ideas for moms who love to cook, moms who are always on the go, and moms with a great sense of style.

For more information, visit Home Depot’s website.