PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, child lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner lists some fun toys that make perfect presents this holiday season.

Storypod is an audio speaker that tells your kids a special story after they place a cool accessory on top. These stories, activities, and songs are all educational, and you can even record your voice onto some accessories so your kids can hear your voice even when you’re not home.

Moonlite can transform your story time, allowing you to attach a story time projector onto your smart phone. This can project images from the story onto the wall as you and your kids read along! Plus, it provides background music and fun sound effects to go with each story!

Jazwares’ CoComelon Dancing JJ can help your dance-loving kids out! Based on the hit show on Netflix and YouTube, your kids can sing and dance with JJ, teaching them some fun movies. Plus, JJ’s pajamas light up!

The Nokia T-10 Kids Edition gives your kids a tablet of their own. All content on the tablet is teacher approved. When they get older, you can change some settings to make the tablet useable for teens too.

For more information, visit WernerInfo.com.