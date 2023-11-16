PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with lifestyle expert Chassie Post.

With the holidays right around the corner, Chassie discusses some gifts that are just as much fun to give as they are to recieve.

Chassie is a big fan of personalized gifts since they are so thoughtful. She recommends Personalization Mall, which lets you personalize many different amazing gift options, including ornaments!

If you’re looking for a festive food gift, check out Harry and David. Their Season’s Best Basket includes everything you need to entertain, including artisanal meats and cheeses, relish, pears, and more!

For more information, 1800Flowers.com