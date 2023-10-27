PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Sue Greenfield from Hourigan Kluger & Quinn PC, as well as Stephen Gibson and Jose Medina-Pena from the Kingston Boro Police Department.

Hourigan Kluger & Quinn and the Police Department will be hosting a trunk or treat event on Sunday, October 29, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on 600 Third Kingston Ave.

The guests explain how Trunk or Treat events build a sense of community, and offer some advice for any parents who are still deciding on their costumes.

For more information, find @HKQLaw and @KinstonMunipalPoliceDept or call 570-287-3000.