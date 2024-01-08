PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy.

The snowy, wintery weather means it’ll be perfect for skiing and snowboarding for both pros and novices alike.

January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, and Western Massachusetts is the perfect place to learn about snow sports.

Western Massachusetts is affordable, accessible, and not too crowded, since it isn’t as well-known as some other popular skiing locations.

Meaghan lists some great resorts in Western Massachusetts for skiing, snowboarding, snowtubing, and more!

Meagan also discusses what else you can look forward to in Western Massachusetts, including the Basketball Hall of Fame, The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, The Eric Carle Museum, the Yankee Candle Village, and more!

For more information, visit ExploreWesternMass.com/LearnToSki.