Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jason Dorsey, president of the Center for Generational Kinetics.

Jason offers some advice on traveling with multiple generations. In fact, according to a Hilton report, every single generation wants to travel in order to rest and recharge.

Before you travel, ask each generation what they would love to do, in order to find something for everyone and create a sense of ownership for everyone on the trip.

Also, food! Everyone loves food, so make sure to find out about your destination’s cuisine!

