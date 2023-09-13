PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Gina Stich from Hazleton Oil & Environmental Inc.

Gina’s visit is just in time for another Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Day, when you can drop off your waste at Hazleton Oil & Environmental, so they can safely dispose of it.

Better yet, it’s a drive-through event. Hazleton Oil & Environmental will take care of your waste, and you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your car! It’s a convenient way to do your part to make NEPA a little greener.

Make sure to call 570-929-1793 to make an appointment. The cost is $50 per car.

HWH Day takes place Saturday, September 16, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the facility in Hazleton. For more information, visit HazletonOil.com.