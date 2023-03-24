PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Gina Stitch and Miguel Rojas from Hazleton Oil & Environmental.

Formerly known as Hazleton Oil Salvage, Hazleton Oil & Environmental is one of the leading waste oil recycling facilities in Pennsylvania.

Gina and Miguel explain what the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Day, or HHW Day, is, and why it’s important to hold this event on Earth Day.

Gina and Miguel also clarify what types of hazardous waste they’re accepting for removal, how much waste you can bring, and how much it will cost.

For more information, visit Hazleton Oil & Environmental ‘s website or call 570-929-1793.