PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart.

Rich talks about how Hayes Market recently recognized some local educators from Forest City Regional Elementary and R.D Wilson Elementary.

He also talks about some of Hayes Market’s Easter savings, including their Holiday Ham program.

For more information on Hayes Market, visit their website, or swing by Waymart to pick up your next dinner today.