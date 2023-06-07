PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart.

Courtesy: Hayes Market

Rich talks about this week’s Picks of the Week with Pepper, Paisley, and Pez (aka “The Pez Dispenser”), and describes his upcoming “Crab Fest” sidewalk sale.

Rich also gives you the scoop on some savings this National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, and debuts the new picks of the week wheel.

Courtesy: Hayes Market

For more information on Hayes Market, visit their website, or swing by Waymart to pick up your next dinner today.