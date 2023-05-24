PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart.

Rich talks about how you can save big at Hayes this Memorial Day. He also describes some of the BBQ essentials that Hayes offers.

Courtesy: Hayes Market

Rich also introduces George and Elise Hernandez, special guests from Waymart American Legion Post 889, who came by to talk Memorial Day.

Finally, Rich, along with your favorite store mascots, Pepper, Paisley, and Pez (aka “The Pez Dispenser”), go over the picks of the week.

For more information on Hayes Market, visit their website, or swing by Waymart to pick up your next dinner today.