PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart.

Rich welcomes back a returning Hayes Market sponsor as he and the pups, Pepper, Paisley, and Pez (aka “The Pez Dispenser”) go over the picks of the week.

Rich also talks about his upcoming Pedaling 4 Paws charity ride to benefit some furry friends. Every dollar adds up, much like every mile Rich will pedal his bike. Make sure to visit Hayes Market’s Facebook page to follow along.

For more information on Hayes Market, visit their website, or swing by Waymart to pick up your next dinner today.