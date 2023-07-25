PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rebecca Slangan and Anne Gallagher from Geisinger College of Health Sciences.

The guests talk about their community education series, and explain how it came about.

They also discuss why community education is so important to the college, and talk about what the public can expect from the first community event: medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, which takes place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

They also list some future topics.

For more information, visit geisinger.edu/education, find @GeisingerCwlth on Twitter or @Geisingercommonwealth on Instagram, or call 570-504-7000.