PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Pocono Mountains Magazine’s Deanna Fontanez embarks on some outdoor adventures in the Poconos.

First, Deanna speaks with Yamari Santo from Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours, which offers guided UTV tours which last about an hour. These tours take you behind the Pocono Raceway, across the roads, a “challenge road,” which takes you through dirt mounts with concrete barricades, and even a mud pit!

Hop in a two seat, four seat, or even six seat vehicle, perfect for families who want to ride together.

Deanna joins tour guide Seth Rudbart for a thrilling UTV ride across the 8-mile trail. Seth loves to watch everyone have a great time on the trails.

Next, Deanna suits up for some paintball. She speaks with Bryan Dinterman, the ref for her game, who describes how paintball games work. You can either play a capture the flag style game, or just work to eliminate the other team.

If you want to both take a UTV tour and play paintball, you can save money by bundling the two together for a fun-filled outdoor day!

For more information, visit PoconoOutdoorAdventureTours.com.