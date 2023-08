PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Harold Shepley, CEO of Harold Shepley & Associates.

Harold reacts to a recent article published on CNBC that claimed credit card balances are now at about $1 trillion for the first time, explaining what that means for families across the country.

To keep in touch with Harold, visit ShepleyLaw.com, find @HaroldShepleyandAssociates on Facebook, or call 877-827-9006.