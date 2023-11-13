PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Mark L. Walberg, host of the upcoming Wheel of Fortune Live!

Wheel of Fortune Live! is bringing America’s favorite game show to Scranton, adapting the popular TV show to the stage.

Mark, a reality TV legend, explains how the show celebrates the TV version of Wheel of Fortune, and describes what it’s like for audience members pulled from the crowd to compete on stage.

Make sure to see Wheel of Fortune Live! for the chance to win a special wheel prize of a VIP New Year’s Eve Experience, on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. It’s coming really soon, so get excited!

For more information, visit ScrantonCulturalCenter.org.