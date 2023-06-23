PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity, and Justin Keppy, President of North America Residential & Light Commercial HVAC for Carrier.

To observe Healthy Homes Month, Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with Carrier to help call attention to air safety in outdoor living spaces.

Jonathan discusses the link between home ownership and health, and Justin talks about how indoor air quality can improve someone’s well being.

The guests also explain how we can prioritize health and safety both in new construction and renovations.

They also describe the relationship between Habitat and Carrier throughout the home building process.

For more information, visit habitat.org.