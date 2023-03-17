PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Laurie Jennings from Good Housekeeping Institute, who shares some travel tips for single parents ahead of Single Parent Day on March 21.

Laurie recommends visiting Great Wolf Lodge in the Pocono Mountains.

Great Wolf Lodge provides tons of fun opportunities to its guests, including access to their waterpark as well as delicious fine dining options.

Laurie also gives some advice on transportation: driving versus flying, plus tips for getting the kids extra excited for the trip.

She also talks about some of Great Wolf Lodge’s exciting deals.

For more information, visit Great Wolf Lodge’s website, and use the code “PARENT” on March 21 for extra deals.