PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Scott Edwards, Michael Kravitsky V, and Allen Williams from Grasshopper Lawns Inc.

The Grasshopper Guys explain how they can help you stay on top of the dandelions and other weeds.

They also explain how they can take out weeds without harming your shrubs or plants, and describe their ongoing program to keep your lawn feeling fresh.

For more information, visit Grasshopper’s website.