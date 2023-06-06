PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kelly Ranieli and Kathleen Hirthler from Volunteers in Medicine.

Volunteers in Medicine is a non-profit, community-based organization that helps the working uninsured and the underinsured meet their primary health care needs.

The guests describe Volunteers in Medicine, and talk about their upcoming annual fundraiser event on June 15th at the Irem Pavillion in Dallas and its fabulous theme: Denim & Diamonds.

They explain what makes this year’s event extra special, and state how Volunteers in Medicine helps the community.

For more information or tickets to this year’s fundraiser, visit vimwb.org or call 570-970-2864.