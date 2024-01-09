PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Josiah Rogers, who portrays “Seaweed J. Stubbs” in the touring cast of Hairspray, coming to the Scranton Cultural Center this weekend.

Josiah describes how he and the rest of the talented cast transformed the Scranton Cultural Center into 1960s Baltimore in preparation for the fan favorite musical.

Josiah explains why his role, and the show, resonates with people so much, and discusses the balance between the fun of the show and its heavy topics.

Make sure to catch Hairspray at the Scranton Cultural Center on January 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., January 13 at 2:00 p.m., or January 14th at 1:00 p.m., and visit NacEntertainment.com/Broadway-In-Scranton to purchase your tickets.

