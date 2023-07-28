PA live! — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Chris spoke with Steve Rosado from the Milford Hospitality Group.

Steve talks about Apple Valley Village Shops, a collection of local businesses in Milford.

Steve explains why Apple Valley is the perfect place to start your day in Milford, and discusses the area’s history.

Steve also lists some of the stores in Apple Valley, including an ice cream shop, a candy shop, and an outdoor shop, and describes some of the cross promotions between all of these locations.

Steve also describes what an afternoon at Apple Valley would look like if you choose Milford as destination town.

For more information, visit AppleValleyRestaurant.com/localshops.