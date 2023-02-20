PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with veterinarian Dr. Chris Carpenter and Kimberly West.

The pair spoke about what resources are available for anyone pursuing a veterinary career, including a contest for middle schoolers to go to Auburn University Junior Vet Camp.

Kimberly and Dr. Carpenter explain what the contest entails, who is eligible to apply, and why it’s important to provide resources for young people passionate about becoming veterinarians.

For more information—or to apply for the contest—visit vetsetgo.com.