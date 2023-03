PA live (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas from the SPCA of Luzerne County who brought a very special guest: Tyson, the pet of the week!

Randy says that he, Tyson, and several other pets will be marching in the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade this Saturday.

Learn more about the SPCA of Luzerne County by calling 570-825-4111.