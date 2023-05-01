PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Marine Corps veteran ISupreme Watkins and former body builder Toni Covington, the founders of Oktane Energy Drink.

ISupreme and Toni talk about what Oktane does, and why the decided to start this company.

They also explain the difference between Oktane and other energy drinks on the market.

They also describe their upcoming meet and great with Olympia Competitor Charjo Grant at Crunch Scranton on May 1.

For more information, visit Oktane Energy Drink’s website or follow them on social media @OktaneEnergy.