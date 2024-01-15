PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dr. Swathi Gowtham, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Geisinger.

It’s wintertime, meaning several winter viruses are back, including Influenza, RSV, and the ever-present COVID-19.

It’s not too late to get your flu shots and COVID boosters if you haven’t already. The peak period for Influenza is January, so make sure you are as protected from the virus as possible.

There is also now a new vaccine to protect against RSV, so make sure you receive that shot as well.

Make sure to wash your hands, wear a mask in crowded indoor places, and stay away from people when you’re sick to keep everyone healthy this time of year.

If you feel very sick, head to your primary care provider or an urgent care first to get tested, especially if you are most vulnerable.

